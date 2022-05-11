China committed to friendship and working with Philippines under Marcos - embassy

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, waves after casting his vote in the 2022 national elections at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA, May 11 (Reuters) - China will continue to work together with the Philippines under its incoming president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who won this week's election by a landslide, its embassy in Manila said on Tuesday.

China will remain committed to a friendship with its neighbour, and focus on post-COVID growth, expand win-win cooperation, and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples, said the statement, quoting China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

