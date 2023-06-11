China complains to South Korea over protest on envoy's comments















BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China's assistant foreign minister summoned South Korea's Ambassador to China on Saturday to issue a complaint over Seoul's criticism of recent comments made by China's envoy in South Korea, China's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

South Korea summoned China's ambassador on Friday to issue a protest, describing as "provocative" and possible interference in internal affairs the comments made by the envoy, who warned Seoul against making "wrong bets" in the Sino-U.S. rivalry.

China's Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong expressed his "serious concern and dissatisfaction" over Seoul's "improper reaction" to the comments, made during a meeting with South Korea's opposition party leader, the statement said.

