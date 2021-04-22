Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China condemns car bomb attack in Pakistan

China strongly condemned a car bomb attack at a hotel in Quetta in Pakistan and said it had not received reports of any casualties among a Chinese delegation in the city.

The Chinese delegation was not at the car bombed hotel, the ministry's spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotel's parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. read more

