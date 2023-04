BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China's Maritime Safety Administration said on Wednesday that a military exercise will be conducted in some areas of the South China Sea on April 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. (0100 GMT to 0500 GMT). It gave no further information.

