China conducts military drills around Taiwan in response to U.S.
BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China's military said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, according to state broadcaster.
The drills are targeted at the "wrong signal" the United States has sent about Taiwan, a spokesman for the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said on Friday, CCTV reported.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian
