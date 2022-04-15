Skip to main content
China conducts military drills around Taiwan in response to U.S.

Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China's military said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, according to state broadcaster.

The drills are targeted at the "wrong signal" the United States has sent about Taiwan, a spokesman for the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said on Friday, CCTV reported.

