China could use "economic coercion" against Taiwan

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, takes part in White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China has positioned itself to take further actions against Taiwan, including possible "economic coercion," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

Kirby also stressed that the United States will continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.