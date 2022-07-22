China criticises Japan's defence white paper

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry firmly opposes Japan's new defence white paper and sent stern representations to Tokyo about it, a spokesman said on Friday.

Japan warned in the annual paper earlier on Friday of escalating national security threats, including repercussions from Russia's war with Ukraine, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and vulnerable technology supply chains. read more

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Liz Lee; editing by John Stonestreet

