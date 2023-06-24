China Dragon Boat Festival trips down 22.8% from pre-COVID levels -CCTV

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - A total of 140.47 million trips were made in China during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival, up 89.1% from a year earlier but down 22.8% from the pre-COVID levels of 2019, official broadcaster CCTV said on its website.

Tourism data during the June 22-24 holiday is being closely watched as a barometer of China's economic health, with Beijing readying fresh stimulus to revive a fading post-COVID recovery.

The number of railway trips jumped 150.2% from a year earlier to 43.26 million, CCTV reported, citing the Ministry of Transport. That's just 12.8% higher than during the same period of 2019, it said.

Road travel rose 64.4% year-on-year to 89.34 million, but was down 33.3% from the same period in pre-COVID 2019.

Trips using ships also fell sharply from 2019, down 43.6% to 2.53 million, though nearly doubling from a year ago.

Airborne trips totalled 5.34 million, surging 287% from a year earlier, but up just 3% from 2019, according to CCTV.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue















