China foreign ministry: S.Korea and Nepal foreign ministers to visit China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin arrive for a group photo at the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea and Nepal will make official visits to China this month, said Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, on Friday.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra

