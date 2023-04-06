China hopes India will show goodwill, facilitate journalists -ministry















BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - China said it hopes India will show goodwill and facilitate Chinese journalists in India, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Thursday when asked about the visa suspension of two Indian journalists in China.

China barred two Indian journalists from returning to Beijing, weeks after India asked a Chinese journalist to leave the country, according to a media report from the Hindustan Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We would like to treat Indian journalists like friend and family," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Bernard Orr; editing by Jason Neely











