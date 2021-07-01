Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

China Huarong to hold first 2021 extraordinary shareholder meeting in August

2 minute read

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK) said late on Thursday it would hold its first extraordinary shareholder meeting for 2021 on August 17.

In filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said said it would consider and approve at the meeting the election of Liang Qiang as an executive director.

Other resolutions to be made include the 2019 remuneration settlement plan for company's directors and supervisors, as well as the firm's 2021 budget on fixed assets.

Huarong, which counts China's finance ministry as its biggest shareholder, missed a March 31 deadline for filing its 2020 earnings, sparking a rout in its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that spread to other issuers amid concern that a default could see foreign investors losing out.

Late on Tuesday, Huarong said it could not determine when it would publish its 2020 financial results, and proposed delaying its annual shareholder meeting, according to exchange filings. read more

It also announced plans on Tuesday to sell stakes in a distressed asset exchange unit, amid a regulatory push to sell non-core assets as part of its business revamp. read more

Reporting by Cheng Leng, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:15 AM UTCXi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will "get their heads bashed", and hailed a "new world" created by its people as the ruling Communist Party marked the centenary of its founding.

Asia PacificWestern forces pack up to end their war, Afghans "manage the consequences"
Asia PacificAnalysis: Kim's reshuffles serve to keep North Korea elite in line as crises mount
Asia Pacific'Sad, lonely feeling': Tokyo man evicted twice, 50 years apart, for Olympic construction
Asia PacificAs Thai tourist island reopens, small businesses say left behind