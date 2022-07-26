1 minute read
China, Indonesia to enhance bilateral trade, deepen cooperation
BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China and Indonesia will enhance the scale of bilateral trade and further expand cooperation in areas including agriculture and food security, the Chinese foreign ministry said after a meeting of the countries' leaders.
The ministry statement followed meetings by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing on Tuesday.
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
