China, Indonesia to enhance bilateral trade, deepen cooperation

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo speaks to China's President Xi Jinping during a family photo session in front of Osaka Castle at the G-20 summit, in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019 Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China and Indonesia will enhance the scale of bilateral trade and further expand cooperation in areas including agriculture and food security, the Chinese foreign ministry said after a meeting of the countries' leaders.

The ministry statement followed meetings by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing on Tuesday.

