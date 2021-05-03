Asia PacificChina, Japan, S.Korea vow to provide 'targeted' support for recovery from pandemic
Finance ministers and central bank governors from China, Japan and South Korea vowed on Monday to provide necessary support by providing "targeted" measures for those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They pledged to "achieve inclusive recovery, preserve long-term fiscal sustainability and maintain financial stability" in a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting held on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank's annual meetings.
