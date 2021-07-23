Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

China launches new anti-dumping probe into steel products from Japan, S.Korea and EU

2 minute read

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China on Friday launched an anti-dumping investigation into grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea and the European Union following the expiry of tariffs in place for the last five years.

Those tariffs will, however, be reinstated during the investigation which is due to be completed within a year, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

The probe comes after China Baoshan Iron and Steel (600019.SS) and unit of Beijing Shougang petitioned the ministry in May, arguing that an end to the tariffs could lead to further dumping and hurt the domestic steel sector.

Japanese steelmakers including JFE Steel Corp, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal will pay anti-dumping duty rates ranging from 39% to 45.7%. EU tariffs are 46.3% while for those for Korean companies are 37.3%.

The ministry said China would also extend POSCO's (005490.KS) price undertaking agreement.

Anti-dumping measures against electrical steel from the United Kingdom have been dropped completely.

Oriented electrical steel or oriented silicon steel is used in transformers and is more expensive than carbon steel.

China is the world's top steel producer. Its oriented electrical steel output stood at around 1.6 million tonnes in 2020.

Reporting by Min Zhang, Stella Qiu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:13 AM UTCTaiwan to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions from next week though some will remain in place, the government said on Friday, with rapidly falling case numbers giving authorities confidence to further lower the alert level.

Asia PacificPhilippines to bar travel from Malaysia, Thailand to curb Delta's spread
Asia PacificTaiwan's COVID-19 curbs drive spike in food packaging waste
Asia PacificBubble burst: New Zealand suspends quarantine-free travel with Australia
Asia PacificAsian shares dragged by vaccination lag, Wall St fares better

Asian share markets were in a mixed mood on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over global growth waxed and waned with every new headline on the Delta variant.