China lodges complaint as U.S. Senate panel advances Taiwan bill

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People gather to see the honour guard lowering the Taiwan flag during the sunset hours at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States, after a U.S. Senate panel advanced legislation that would enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan.

If the bill continues to go forward, it would affect U.S.-China relations, Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular media briefing.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 by 17-5, despite concerns about the bill in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and anger about the measure from Beijing. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.