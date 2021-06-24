Asia Pacific
China lodges complaint with WTO over Australia's trade measures against some Chinese products
BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
China hopes Australia can adopt concrete measures so that bilateral trade can return to a normal track, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a news conference.
