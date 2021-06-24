Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

China lodges complaint with WTO over Australia's trade measures against some Chinese products

1 minute read

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China hopes Australia can adopt concrete measures so that bilateral trade can return to a normal track, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a news conference.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:39 AM UTCHong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown.

Asia PacificNew troubles for Thai leader amid virus surge, fresh protests
Asia PacificHong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears
Asia PacificSingapore drawing up road map to live with COVID-19, ministers say
Asia PacificSingapore files 105 new charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim