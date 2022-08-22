China lodges 'stern representation' over U.S. state governor's Taiwan visit

FILE PHOTO - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb answers questions from the press in Taipei, Taiwan, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China on Monday lodged a "stern representation" over the visit of the governor of the U.S. state of Indiana to Taiwan, its foreign ministry said in a statement.

Governor Eric Holcomb is making the third trip to Taiwan this month by a U.S. delegation after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited briefly, infuriating China, which views Taiwan as its own territory. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.