1 minute read
China lodges 'stern representation' over U.S. state governor's Taiwan visit
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China on Monday lodged a "stern representation" over the visit of the governor of the U.S. state of Indiana to Taiwan, its foreign ministry said in a statement.
Governor Eric Holcomb is making the third trip to Taiwan this month by a U.S. delegation after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited briefly, infuriating China, which views Taiwan as its own territory. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.