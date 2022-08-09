China military: continue to hold drills around Taiwan on Tuesday

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft flies over the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

