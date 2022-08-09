1 minute read
China military: continue to hold drills around Taiwan on Tuesday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.