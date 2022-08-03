China military operations 'concerning' says Japan gov't spokesperson

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan called China's military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'concerning' on Wednesday, but refrained from commenting on Pelosi's visit to Asia.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference that the government has conveyed concerns over the military operations to China, and reiterated that Japan hopes issues over the Taiwan Strait will be resolved through dialogue.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing

