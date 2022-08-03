1 minute read
China military operations 'concerning' says Japan gov't spokesperson
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan called China's military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'concerning' on Wednesday, but refrained from commenting on Pelosi's visit to Asia.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference that the government has conveyed concerns over the military operations to China, and reiterated that Japan hopes issues over the Taiwan Strait will be resolved through dialogue.
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing
