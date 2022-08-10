China military says tasks in Taiwan strait completed, troops to stay battle-ready

The Rocket Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducts conventional missile tests into the waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan, from an undisclosed location in this August 4, 2022 handout released on August 5, 2022. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Ryan Woo and Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

