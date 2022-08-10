1 minute read
China military says tasks in Taiwan strait completed, troops to stay battle-ready
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills.
The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Ryan Woo and Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.