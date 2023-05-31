China military says U.S. reconnaissance plane deliberately intruded into training area















BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - China's military said a U.S. reconnaissance plane deliberately intruded into its training area on May 26 and that the move seriously undermined regional peace and stability.

During routine training in the South China Sea with several ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, one RC-135 reconnaissance plane of the U.S. military deliberately broke into in the training area, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We solemnly urge the U.S. side to effectively restrain the front-line forces of the sea and the air, strictly abide by relevant international law and relevant agreements and agreements, and prevent accidents in the sea and the air," the spokesperson said.

