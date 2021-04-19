Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia PacificChina NDRC approves 16 fixed-asset investment projects worth $6.96 bln in Q1

Reuters
1 minute read

A general view shows traffic during evening rush hour at the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 15, 2021. Picture taken January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China's state planner said on Monday that it approved 16 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 45.4 billion yuan ($6.96 billion) in the first quarter of this year.

The projects are mainly in the transportation, high technology and energy sectors, Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told reporters at a regular briefing.

The NDRC also said that China's power consumption surged 21.2% in the first quarter from a year earlier.

($1 = 6.5252 Chinese yuan renminbi)

