China Premier Li Keqiang to visit Cambodia from Nov.8-13 for summits















BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China Premier Li Keqiang will visit Cambodia from Nov.8-13, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

In Cambodia, Li will participate in a meeting between China and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Cambodia is a part, as well as a meeting between China, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries.

Li will also attend the 17th East Asian summit, which Cambodia is also hosting.

Reporting by Martin Pollard; Writing by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Himani Sarkar











