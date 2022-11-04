China Premier Li Keqiang to visit Cambodia from Nov.8-13 for summits

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China Premier Li Keqiang will visit Cambodia from Nov.8-13, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

In Cambodia, Li will participate in a meeting between China and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Cambodia is a part, as well as a meeting between China, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries.

Li will also attend the 17th East Asian summit, which Cambodia is also hosting.

Reporting by Martin Pollard; Writing by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Himani Sarkar

