China to provide $7.5 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, foreign ministry says

Afghan people walk through the debris of damaged houses after the recent earthquake in Wor Kali village in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China will provide humanitarian aid worth 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) to Afghanistan after it was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The aid will include tents, towels, beds and other materials, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan early on Wednesday near the Pakistani border, about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul. read more

($1 = 6.6878 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet

