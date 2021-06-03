Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 2 vs 24 previous day

A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site at a stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

China on Thursday reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 2, the same number as a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement.

Of the new infections, nine were imported, the National Health Commission said, and the 15 local cases were all in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 18 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 19 a day earlier.

As of June 2, China had a total of 91,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

