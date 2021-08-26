China reports 26 new coronavirus cases for Aug 25 vs 20 day ago

A woman shows her health status on a phone to a security guard, at an entrance of a shopping mall in Beijing, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China reported on Thursday 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 25, compared with 20 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, three were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with four local case a day earlier.

All the new local cases were found in southwestern Yunnan province.

China reported 19 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 11 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 25, mainland China had recorded 94,733 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.