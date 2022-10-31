China residents able to travel to Macau via e-visa from Nov 1















HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China said residents will be able to travel to Macau from Nov. 1 by using an e-visa system, rather than an in-person application which has been in use over the past 2.5 years due to COVID-19 restrictions, a move that is likely to increase footfall to the world's largest gambling hub.

Reporting by Farah Master and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.