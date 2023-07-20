China, Russia begin joint drills in Sea of Japan - Chinese state media

[1/2] A view shows the Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs during the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise "North.Interaction - 2023" in the waters of the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released July 20, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China and Russia have begun their joint naval and air drills in the Sea of Japan, Chinese state media CCTV reported on Thursday.

The two sides will mainly focus on sea and air escorts, deterrence and repulsion, anchorage defence and other courses to carry out drills, CCTV reported.

"The joint exercises will test the ability of the Chinese and Russian armies to integrate joint operations in distant waters," it added.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Bernard Orr Editing by Bernadette Baum

