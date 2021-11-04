Asia Pacific
China says Europe should not send wrong signals over Taiwan
1 minute read
BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Europe should not be sending wrong signals to separatist forces in Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, after a delegation of the European Union parliament met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen, or it risked harming Sino-EU ties.
The European side should correct its mistake, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular media briefing.
Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.