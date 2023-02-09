China says it declined phone call with U.S. over balloon incident















BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China declined a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side hadn't created "an appropriate atmosphere" for the call, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The U.S. side's insistence on shooting down China's civilian unmanned airship was a serious violation of international practice and has set a bad precedent, spokesperson Tan Kefei said.

