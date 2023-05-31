China says it took 'appropriate' action after its journalists lost Indian visas















BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the country took appropriate action in response to India's treatment of Chinese journalists, following reports Beijing had denied visas to Indian reporters.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that China and India had ejected nearly all of each other's journalists in recent weeks, deepening a rift.

Reporting by Liz Lee; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens











