China says Japan's Taiwan stance justifies the 'wrongdoers'
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese officials' recent statements on the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait were an attempt to justify the "wrongdoers", Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday during a regular briefing.
The harsh remarks from Beijing come after foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner, prompting China to cancel a planned meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia.
