China says Taiwan, Ukraine issues are different

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - The issues of Taiwan and Ukraine are different as Taiwan has always been a part of China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, reiterating Beijing's stance on the Chinese-claimed island.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.