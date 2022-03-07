1 minute read
China says Taiwan, Ukraine issues are different
BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - The issues of Taiwan and Ukraine are different as Taiwan has always been a part of China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, reiterating Beijing's stance on the Chinese-claimed island.
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.