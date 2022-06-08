China says U.S. needs to ease sanctions on N.Korea, end military exercises

China's Ambassador to the U.N. Zhang Jun addresses the United Nations Security Council, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UNITED NATIONS, June 8 (Reuters) - The United States needs to take action on North Korea such as easing sanctions in certain areas and ending joint military exercises with South Korea, China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

"The key is to take action," said Zhang, adding that Washington could "not just talk about its readiness for dialogue with no preconditions" with Pyongyang.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.