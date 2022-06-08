1 minute read
China says U.S. needs to ease sanctions on N.Korea, end military exercises
UNITED NATIONS, June 8 (Reuters) - The United States needs to take action on North Korea such as easing sanctions in certain areas and ending joint military exercises with South Korea, China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.
"The key is to take action," said Zhang, adding that Washington could "not just talk about its readiness for dialogue with no preconditions" with Pyongyang.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tim Ahmann
