Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asia Pacific

China says 'Uyghur tribunal' is a lie

1 minute read

A view of the Chinese Embassy plaque in London, Britain, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in London said an unofficial tribunal of lawyers which accused Beijing of genocide against the Uyghurs was nothing more than a political tool of China's enemies which were spreading lies.

The unofficial tribunal of lawyers and campaigners said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping bore primary responsibility for what it said was genocide, crimes against humanity and torture of Uyghurs and Kazakhs in Xinjiang. read more

An embassy spokesman said it was "nothing but a political tool used by a few anti-China and separatist elements to deceive and mislead the public."

"Anyone with conscience and reason will not be deceived or fooled," the spokesman said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters