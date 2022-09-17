1 minute read
China says Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a post on Saturday.
Reuters on Thursday that Wang would likely attend, according to a British foreign office source. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Guijian Qu and Engen Tham; Editing by William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.