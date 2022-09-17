China says Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attends the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a post on Saturday.

Reuters on Thursday that Wang would likely attend, according to a British foreign office source. read more

Reporting by Guijian Qu and Engen Tham; Editing by William Mallard

