China sees the Netherlands as priority partner in EU, Chinese Premier Li says















BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China sees the Netherlands as a priority partner in the European Union, and is willing to promote cooperation in various fields, Chinese premier Li Qiang told the Dutch prime minister on Tuesday, the state CCTV channel reported

Li told Mark Rutte in a phone call that China hopes the Netherlands will safeguard their shared interests, and maintain a smooth flow in the global supply and industrial chain, the report added.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Liz Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens











