China stages military drills, citing U.S.-Taiwan provocation
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's military said it conducted drills in the sea and airspace near Taiwan on Sunday in response to an unspecified U.S.-Taiwanese provocation.
"We will take all necessary steps to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement, without giving more details.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
