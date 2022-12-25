China stages military drills, citing U.S.-Taiwan provocation

[1/2] A Taiwan flag can be seen at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang















BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's military said it conducted drills in the sea and airspace near Taiwan on Sunday in response to an unspecified U.S.-Taiwanese provocation.

"We will take all necessary steps to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement, without giving more details.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











