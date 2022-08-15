China stages more drills near Taiwan as U.S. lawmakers visit

A helicopter and boat under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a maritime rescue drill, as part of military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 9, 2022 in this handout image released on August 10, 2022. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's military said it carried out further drills near Taiwan on Monday as a group of U.S. lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met with President Tsai Ing-wen.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said the exercises were "a stern deterrent to the United States and Taiwan continuing to play political tricks and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar

