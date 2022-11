China stepping up actions hurting Japan's sovereignty, PM Kishida says -Jiji

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, Jiji Press reported on Sunday.

Kishida's remarks came during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, the news agency added.

Reporting by Ju-min Parkand Sakura Murakami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.