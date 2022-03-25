Skip to main content
China urges restraint by 'all sides' on North Korea's missile tests

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China has urged "all sides" to exercise restraint regarding North Korea's long-range missiles tests, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"We express concern at the present situation," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, when asked about the tests at a daily briefing.

On Thursday, North Korea fired a Hwasong-17, a huge new intercontinental ballistic missile, in a test that leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Writing by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

