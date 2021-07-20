Asia Pacific
China warns Lithuania over Taiwan representative office
BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China warned Lithuania on Tuesday not to "send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces" after the Chinese-claimed island said it would open a representative office in the Baltic state.
"We urge Lithuania to abide by the one-China principle and not to send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces," China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement.
