China warns Lithuania over Taiwan representative office

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China warned Lithuania on Tuesday not to "send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces" after the Chinese-claimed island said it would open a representative office in the Baltic state.

"We urge Lithuania to abide by the one-China principle and not to send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces," China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

