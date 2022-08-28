1 minute read
China's military says monitoring U.S. Navy in Taiwan Strait
BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's military said on Sunday it was monitoring U.S. Navy vessels sailing through the Taiwan Strait, maintaining a high alert and ready to defeat any provocations.
The U.S. Navy said the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Sunday, in accordance with international law.
