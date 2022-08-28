China's military says monitoring U.S. Navy in Taiwan Strait

The flags of China and the United States are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's military said on Sunday it was monitoring U.S. Navy vessels sailing through the Taiwan Strait, maintaining a high alert and ready to defeat any provocations.

The U.S. Navy said the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Sunday, in accordance with international law.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by William Mallard

