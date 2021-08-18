Asia Pacific
China's President Xi spoke with Iranian, Iraqi presidents
BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday spoke with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Chinese state television said.
China will unswervingly develop friendly relations with Iran and the two sides should continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, Xi was quoted by the state television.
Separately, Xi also spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday, it added.
