China's Shenzhen city says will allow firms to resume work in an orderly manner

Container trucks cross a bridge in front of the 100-floor Kingkey 100, the tallest building in downtown Shenzhen neighboring Hong Kong, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen city in China, a key technology and manufacturing hub that had halted operations of companies to tackle rising COVID-19 cases, will allow them to resume work and production in an orderly manner, a local government official said on Thursday.

Huang Qiang told a press conference that work resumption will take place gradually by area and industry type.

