China's Shenzhen city says will allow firms to resume work in an orderly manner
SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen city in China, a key technology and manufacturing hub that had halted operations of companies to tackle rising COVID-19 cases, will allow them to resume work and production in an orderly manner, a local government official said on Thursday.
Huang Qiang told a press conference that work resumption will take place gradually by area and industry type.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharman
