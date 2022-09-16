China's top legislator hopes to strengthen cooperation with S.Korea on supply chains

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's top legislator Li Zhanshu said on Friday he hopes to further strengthen cooperation with South Korea on supply chains, after meeting with South Korean parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul.

Li also said he hoped negotiations on a China-South Korea free trade agreement could be accelerated, adding that stronger communications was important amid rapidly evolving international political situations.

Reporting by Joori Roh and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

