China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since pandemic

Rio Tinto, China Baowu to develop Australian iron ore project for $2 bln

Markets · September 14, 2022 · 6:49 AM UTC

Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion as it looks to prop up its production from the Pilbara region.