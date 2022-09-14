China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since pandemic

1 minute read

China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government, on the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2022. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

It is Xi's first trip to a foreign nation since China all but shut its borders due to COVID-19.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Heavens

