China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since pandemic
BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.
It is Xi's first trip to a foreign nation since China all but shut its borders due to COVID-19.
