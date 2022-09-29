China's Xi: Attach great importance to development of China-Japan relations - state media















BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday he attaches great importance to the development of China-Japan relations, state television CCTV reported.

Xi said he is willing to work with Kishida to build China-Japan relationships, CCTV said, citing a phone call between the two to exchange congratulations to each other on the 50th anniversary of normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.