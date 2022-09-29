China's Xi: Attach great importance to development of China-Japan relations - state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting of the council of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday he attaches great importance to the development of China-Japan relations, state television CCTV reported.

Xi said he is willing to work with Kishida to build China-Japan relationships, CCTV said, citing a phone call between the two to exchange congratulations to each other on the 50th anniversary of normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

