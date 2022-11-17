China's Xi says Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for big power contest - state media

China's President Xi Jinping looks on as he attends a session during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest and no attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times, state media reported on Thursday.

Xi made the above remarks in a written speech for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit on Thursday.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom

