China's Xi says China will help train law enforcement personnel for SCO countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting of the council of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will train 2,000 law enforcement personnel over the next five years for member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Speaking at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Xi said countries should work on preventing foreign forces from instigating "colour revolutions" and repeated a call for all countries to stop "zero-sum games and bloc politics".

He also invited all countries to sign up to China's Global Security Initiative.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Hugh Lawson

